The Newest Version of Flipbook Creator Has a Leg Up Against the Competition

Guangzhou, Guang Dong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2013 --Flip Page Maker has released version 3.8.8 of their popular FlipBook Creator. This software has many utility advantages to other software in its sector and is sure to please consumers worldwide.



The flip book maker for Windows has many advantages when compared to its competitors. One of these advantages is the pre-configured scenes that are embedded in the software. These animated background scenes can be applied to the flipbook quickly and easily for a more professional look within the publication.



The newest version of this flipping book software for Windows users also has a variety of other powerful flipbook settings including titles, logos, password enabling, search functions, language switches, and background images. The inclusion of these hi-tech features makes the finished products from FlipBook Creator even more professional than before.



A cool new feature that Flip Page Maker also added to their FlipBook Creator is the ability to make the page flip book speak. This is an innovative tool that adds to the interactivity capabilities that technology lovers encourage and embrace with the multimedia they engage with. Publishers that use version 3.8.8 of the FlipBook Creator will be able to deliver an impressive publication in the knick of time.



As always, the flip book PDF tool comes with a large selection of free templates and free themes to help people get started on designing their flipbooks. There is also the capability to upload the flipbooks online once finished and use the virtual bookcase to store various publications.



Priced at just $99, FlipBook Creator is an affordable pdf to flipbook software program that many industries and personal consumers can take advantage of to create e-books and multimedia presentations. Learn more FlipBook Creator version 3.8.8 at http://flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/index.html, and contact the company via email at support@flippagemaker.com.



About FlipPageMaker

Flippagemaker Business Software Group offers digital publishing tools for creating flipping page photo albums, e-books, catalogs, and more. Its full range of products is suited for personal use or as part of a business plan. These software applications have gained popularity on the market, since the company formed in 2008, and are constantly updated based on the comments of actual users.