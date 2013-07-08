The Newest Virtual Friend Takes a Bow Through iPal

Warminster, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2013 --Some Face LLC recently introduced the latest virtual friend to take the world by storm through iPal: Your Best Virtual Friend 1.0.



Under its trademark registration, iPal is downloadable software in the nature of a mobile application designed to facilitate virtual friendships and the creation of virtual friends. It can be downloaded for use on personal computers and mobile phones. It is highly ideal as an app on smartphones.



Having a virtual friend is not exactly an all-together new thing but iPal certainly provides a new twist to it. Whereas the more popular version to date before iPal came was the virtual pet, iPal’s virtual friend comes in human representation. It can be the best friend, boyfriend, or girlfriend you’ve always wanted.



This new entertainment app developed for iOS can customize the virtual friend in looks and traits preferred by the user. It can even be made to do the things a friend would usually do such as make a call, send greetings on special occasions, offer interesting advice, tell funny stories, and play games. For some added fun, the app can also provide the horoscope for the day and harmless prediction through fortune cookies.



The app is made available worldwide for $0.99 exclusively through App Store in the Entertainment Category. It is offered in several languages including English, Bokmål, Norwegian, Catalan, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Turkish. It is compatible with iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPod touch (3rd generation), iPod touch (4th generation), iPod touch (5th generation) and iPad. This requires iOS 6.0 or later version and is optimized for iPhone 5.



Why would anyone want a virtual friend? For entertainment, companionship, loyalty, or dedication, perhaps? These are things we can get from real humans but unfortunately human beings usually change their minds and go different ways. Although virtual friends are of course not intended to replace human friends, they can offer some form of comfort and consolation especially during times that people find themselves without friends to interact with.



Virtual friends are supposed to offer a fun aspect to daily living. It is like creating a harmless little world to be in. This is a world where young adults can be a little more imaginative. Just imagine creating your own customized friend who possesses every feature and characteristic that you would rather be constantly with.



An iPal virtual friend is definitely better than virtual friends who are real people and yet hide under false identities. At least with iPal, all users know exactly what to expect. There are no pretences, just positive imagination at work.



Before anyone gets any idea that having a virtual friend merely discourages healthy human interaction, it is to be noted that iPal is intended to provide a breather to what is often a stressful and busy modern life of most people. Since technology is part of everybody’s life today, virtual friendship has never been far-fetched.



This interesting entertainment app on smartphones starts with creating a friend by choosing the gender and nationality. The created friend will look like how the creator wants it to be with control over facial features, hair color, and shade of skin. What’s more, clothing and accessories can be changed at a pre-determined time and day. He or she can be as fashionable as the creator wants it to be.



Who wouldn’t like to receive timely and meaningful greetings during special occasions? That is an expected bonus we get from having human friends so why not get some from a virtual friend. After all, it wouldn’t hurt to receive a healthy dose of inspiration through beautiful words.



How about a call from a virtual friend? That certainly wouldn’t hurt either. Calls received at a specific time can be used to remind the user of important things to do. The message is a lot more exciting to get through a call.



An iPal virtual friend can be the source of informative facts. So it turns out that it is not only a caring friend but an intelligent one as well. Having an intelligent friend is surely an advantage, anyway one looks at it.



Want an instant fun story to make you smile? iPal virtual friend can give that to you in a flash and with much variation as you want. Being stuck on traffic or waiting in a doctor’s office can be a lot more bearable in the company of a friend with a healthy sense of humor. Since it is not always possible to bring a real friend everywhere we go, then a virtual friend can just be the perfect companion during days when we need some mood picking-up.



When you’re in the mood to play checkers or tic-tac-toe, the iPal virtual friend is always ready to play. Play when and where it is convenient without the need to bring the board game itself. Dull and boring is simply not found in the dictionary of an iPal friend.



The days of some people are not complete without reading the horoscope. An iPal friend is regularly connected with the stars and other heavenly bodies thus easily providing a quick look on what can be expected for the day. For those who are really into having a peak of the future, fortune cookies provide surprises through predictions.



Entertainment in smartphones has never been better and less stressful. While the virtual pet required the user to take care of it, an iPal virtual friend does not need taking care of. Like a true friend, it will remain a constant presence when needed. It will offer entertainment, companionship, loyalty, and dedication, and it will not require anything in return.



For complete information, visit http://www.someface.com or direct inquiries to Some Face LLC. at info@someface.com.