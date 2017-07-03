The Next Generation in Fidget Spinners Arrives with the Spine Centrifugal Titanium EDC Spinner

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2017 --The fidget spinner has taken a stylish step forward with the Spine, the revolutionary new titanium EDC centrifugal spinner that introduces a whole new way to spin. The project is currently live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The Spine Spinner is a whole new take on the ubiquitous fidget spinner that reinvents the spinning experience with a decidedly mature and stylish look that users can proudly display on their keychains. More than that, the Spine doubles as an EDC that can be attached to any keychain and ready to pop open a drink with the bottle opener component.



"I came up with this idea when I found myself spinning my keys on a lanyard while shopping in a grocery story. Then it hit me, a centrifugal ring spinner! It would be something that you could attach your keys or other every day carry items. Or it could be just a nice spinner and you could add a little extra weight by attaching a paracord to the end," says creator Spencer Bloomer. "It could be good enough on its own, but I thought that a bottle opener would be a great compliment to it. My goal is to have an EDC item that you are proud to show off and use daily."



The Spine Spinner is available in two beautiful materials including stainless steel and titanium. The titanium Spine can be anodized in various multi and two-toned colors for an additional charge. The bearings will come with a low-fiction metal shield to prevent pocket lint or other debris from getting into the bearing. The I.D. of the bearing is 20mm. In addition, paracords are available in several different color options and can be specially weaved into a fob or wrap that is available as an additional upgrade.



"As one of the few early makers of fidget spinners, I realize how fun and addictive they are. But now that every kid in the neighborhood has one, it takes away some of the interest in spinning for us adults," adds Bloomer. "Now adults can be happily spinning their keys around on this design, and it's quite convenient having a bottle opener at hand!"



The Spine EDC Spinner is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2tAiOx4



About Spencer's Metal Art

The company Spencer's Metal Art is just a year old, however I have been designing, fabricating, and providing hands-on support for motorsports racing for 28 years. My skills evolved into what most consider to be art. From welded sculptures, CAD design, to hand spinners, I provide a different perspective of metal parts and pieces. I am based in the U.S. motorsports center of Charlotte North Carolina.



For more information on Spencer's Metal Art please visit http://www.spencersmetalart.com/