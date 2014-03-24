The Next Generation of the Internet Begins Now

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2014 --Internet users worldwide will soon see web addresses ending with .xyz - the first truly generic domain extension - as Brands are invited to register and secure their marks in the .xyz namespace during the trademark-exclusive Sunrise Registration Period.



"With its universal appeal and competitive pricing, .xyz is destined to be a high volume seller. We advise brands to take this opportunity to register the names that are important to them, before the general public start registering," said Ben Crawford, CEO of CentralNic, the distribution platform exclusively supplying .xyz domains to registrars worldwide.



The .xyz Sunrise Period began on March 20th and ends on May 20th. During this exclusive one-time event, trademark holders that have registered their marks with the Trademark Clearinghouse (TMCH) have the opportunity to register their corresponding .xyz names before the general public. This ensures that trademark holders are able to protect their marks in the .xyz namespace, which is critical given the flexibility and global reach of this particular domain.



This is the opportunity for brands to connect with their audience all over the world on an innovative new platform. With .xyz, businesses can develop a cohesive online presence for their products, promotions, and microsites. This gives their customers a unique but immediately recognizable browsing experience.



Following the sunrise, .xyz will have a special 14-day Landrush Period where individuals, businesses, and trademark holders alike can priority register domain names which were not taken during sunrise. This period also allows trademark holders to register variants of their marks, such as acronyms, slogans, or alternate spellings, while also offering a continued window for those who missed their sunrise TMCH registration.



Led by Daniel Negari, the youngest registry operator in history, .xyz continues to innovate the namespace by allowing trademark holders to reserve their .xyz names that have been blocked by ICANN. In this unprecedented move, registrants in the Sunrise and Landrush Periods can reserve their marks or variants until they have been removed from the collision list.



With nearly 200 partnering registrars all over the world, .xyz domain registrations are now available through retailers such as GoDaddy, Network Solutions and 123-reg. Registrations are also available through brand protection agencies such as Corporation Service Company (CSC) and MarkMonitor. A list of featured registrar partners can be found at www.nic.xyz. You can follow .xyz on Twitter and Instagram at @XYZ, and on Facebook at facebook.com/dotxyz.



About .xyz

.xyz, the newly launched domain extension for every website, everywhere, is led by Founder Daniel Negari, a visionary Internet entrepreneur with years of experience in the domain name space. .xyz caught news headlines when they announced their partnership with NameJet for the first-of-its-kind Advanced Auctions. Prior to launching, deals.xyz sold for a record $8,100, indicating a strong demand for .xyz domain names. Located in Las Vegas and Beverly Hills, the innovative registry operator is bringing new unrestricted global domain extensions including .xyz, .College and .Now to the Internet.?



Beginning on May 20th, the general public will be able to priority register .xyz domain names for a one-time premium application fee. Open registration will be treated on a first-come-first-served basis starting on June 2nd. For more information about .xyz, visit www.nic.xyz.