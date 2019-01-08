The Next Idea 2019 Restaurant and Food Forecast

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2019 --The Next Idea (TNI) anticipates 2019 to be a uniquely pivotal year as the restaurant and food terrain adjusts itself towards an increasingly confident, exploratory, and discerning consumer.



As we enter 2019 our world is uncertain; Brexit, trade wars, volatile US political landscape, populism, global warming, rising world population, and so it goes on. This may seem a disconnect from 2019 eating out trends, but in reality, our Planet and all of its transformations will have a significant impact on how we eat.



It is clear to most that the impact on our food eco-system by Earth's planetary changes are significant; many factors involving farming methods, where food is grown, the deployment of pesticides and fertilizers, livestock feed, and so on, affect the environmental impact of the food we buy and eat. The significant changes in weather patterns, population, and geo-politics is now impacting what we eat; and this theme will transcend the coming years.



In TNI's forecast, matters such as the rise in veganism, food as medicine, and the future of technology are explored with some remarkable predictions; "Think about a smart menu driven by artificial intelligence, whereby a customer's food order is based on historical ordering patterns, nutritionally bolstered by the customer's body type and medical history, produced by a 3d printer, priced based on the consumer's blockchain credit assessment, paid for by a cryptocurrency, and delivered by an interactive robot. Not Possible – think again!"



This forecast is a must read for anyone in the food and restaurant business and anyone who is interested in the future of food and restaurants



