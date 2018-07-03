The Next Innovation Backpack Brings Modular Functionality to Stylish Luggage

East Providence, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/03/2018 --The Next Innovation backpack is the ideal backpack for commuters, travelers and outdoor enthusiasts. In its most basic structure, it is a sleek, slim backpack that looks great. However, it is so much more than that. Modular design allows users to attach various additional components to increase the functionality of the backpack even further.



For starters, there is an inflatable mod that enables the pack to float in water. The zippers are all air- and water-tight, so there is no need to worry about water damage to the backpack's contents. This inflatable portion can also double as a pillow, making it perfect for camping. A reflective panel on the pack helps to keep users safe while also making the bag easier to find in dim light.



Ergonomic straps keep the bag comfortable, even when carrying heavy loads over long distances. A sternum strap across the chest helps to distribute the weight evenly, taking pressure off the lower back. Even fully loaded, the bag fits perfectly in the overhead compartment on an airplane.



The internal organization of the backpack is modular as well, allowing users to customize the interior configuration. Wearers can choose from a variety of mods, including a zippered organizer for small items, a sleeve for a solar charger, a wet bag for damp items and more.



The backpack also includes a padded laptop pocket. This pocket can accommodate computers up to 17 inches diagonally. There is a tablet sleeve as well. Going forward, Next Innovation will continue to add new mods, giving the backpack even more functionality. The company will also continue to add new colors and patterns.



Next Innovation has already created the prototype for the backpack and is ready to move forward with production. It has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to bring the product to life. The campaign has a funding goal of $17,000, which it must meet by its conclusion on July 21. At the time of this release, the campaign has already generated more than $4,300.



The earliest campaign backers can get a Next Innovation backpack for just $169. This is a significant discount off the expected retail price of $199. After the super early bird rewards have been exhausted, the Kickstarter price will go up to $179, then $199.