The Next itSHOWCASE Event Scheduled for Birmingham Venue

Ringwood, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2014 --The itSHOWCASE events are designed to help Senior Executives, IT Managers, Business Owners, Finance Directors and Department Heads to identify potential software suppliers and get to know them – ‘face-to-face'. The company has a number of events scheduled for 2014, their next event will be held in Birmingham on Tuesday 23rd September 2014.



ItSHOWCASE say, “a few hours at one of our regional events could save you many hours of internet surfing or lengthy on-site meetings.” The company say their events enable decision makers to do in a day what might otherwise take weeks – “create your short-list and keep lengthy site meetings to a minimum.”



The next itSHOWCASE event will be held at 1 Hockley Circus, Birmingham, West Midlands B18 5BE . The event will be open from 10am to 2pm, several exhibitors will be showcasing ERP, estimating, surveying, contract cost and document management software for all industries with a focus on Construction, Manufacturing, Distribution and Service Industry sectors. More information about the Birmingham event can be found at, http://www.itshowcase.co.uk/cities/birmingham/.



itSHOWCASE say their events showcase solutions for every situation and enable decision makers to get advice from experts. The company's aim is to bring global solutions to regional venues and they will be hosting events in Leeds, Glasgow, London and Bristol later this year. All itSHOWCASE events offer free entry, tickets can be obtained at zero cost with the completion of this form.