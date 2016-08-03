The NoDak Cooler Is the World's First Cooler That Keeps Food Fresh and Dry

Gladstone, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2016 --NoDak Cooler, the revolutionary new cooler that is designed to keep food fresh and dry, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Most coolers today are designed first foremost for the purpose of keeping drinks cold. When attempting to store food in an ice filled-chest, the melted ice often ruins the food, making it soggy and unusable. The NoDak Cooler is the first ice chest designed from the ground up to solve this very problem.



"The cooler as we know them today really hasn't changed much in decades," said inventor Gordon Christensen who came up with the idea after working construction and being disappointed with saturated sandwiches come lunch time. "The problem with the standard cooler is both your beverages and food are exposed to the ice and water...that means soggy food."



After filing a patent in 2010, the company created several prototypes over the years and tested for daily use. The cooler is able to keep fold cold and dry, without worry that the long days will melt the ice and ruin the food. The true innovation for the NoDak Cooler is in the food cylinder that is removable from a dry, cold sleeve that sits in the ice. Essentially, the chamber for the food acts like a refrigerator.



"Most of my adult life I have aspired to come up with a product that could make people's day to day lives a little easier. Since I was a kid, we used coolers for all of our outdoor activities. I have never understood why we all put food in a cooler just for it to be ruined when the ice melts," adds Christensen. "Coolers today aren't really designed to have food in them, only beverages. I remember thinking, "when are the cooler companies going to come up with a solution?" They never did, so I took the initiative. In 2005, I decided to fix the cooler and came up with an idea to be able to keep food cold and dry without it being ruined when the ice melts."



The product is the ultimate solution for work sites, hunting, fishing, picnics, tailgating, camping and more for keeping drinks cold and food dry. Simply add ice and users have a portable fridge that works on-the-go.



The NoDak Cooler is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2ayvI1m