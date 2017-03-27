The Nonviolent Revolution: A Comprehensive Guide to Ahimsa, the Philosophy and Practice of Dynamic Harmlessness - Gaupo Publishing Announces the Release of Its New Book

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2017 --Gaupo Publishing has just launched a book about ahimsa, the philosophy and practice of dynamic harmlessness. First published in Great Britain by Element Books in 1989, The Nonviolent Revolution was the first book to bring the major concepts dynamic harmlessness into practical focus for the Western reader.



The author, Nathaniel Altman, provides a thorough grounding in a philosophy that has been practiced by such notables as Thomas Merton, Mahatma Gandhi, Dorothy Day, Peace Pilgrim and Martin Luther King, Jr., to name but a few.



But he goes further than this and shows how Ahimsa can be practically applied by each of us in our personal relationships, business affairs, our careers, how we eat, politics, spiritual practice, religion and our attitude towards the environment.



Despite the challenge of living in a world that seems bent on violence and destruction, the author believes that ahimsa offers genuine hope for both the present and the future. This long-awaited expanded and updated edition of this classic is available online in both trade paperback and e-book editions from Amazon.com and Kindle Bookshelf. Publishing date: March 2017. 298 pages. ISBN 978-0-9979720-0-9.



About Nathaniel Altman

Nathaniel Altman is a Brooklyn, New York -based writer, teacher and counselor who has authored more than twenty published books on peace studies, healthy diets, alternative healing, nature and relationship. A student of political science and metaphysics for over 40 years, Nathaniel is a writer, lecturer and workshop leader. He was a faculty member at the Krotona School of Theosophy in Ojai, California, and has appeared on over 150 radio and television programs throughout the United States and Canada, Australia, Latin America and Europe. His articles have appeared in a variety of publications, including Good Housekeeping, Natural Health, Well Being, Free Spirit, Vegetarian Times and USA Today.