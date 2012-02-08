The North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources Enrolls With SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2012 --SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources (http://www.ncculture.com) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



The North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources’ efforts to promote cultural resources including historic sites, history museums and more within the state of North Carolina.



“Providing North Carolina residents with access to the arts and a connecting to the state’s history is a wonderful undertaking,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



Organizations interested in the SBWire for Non-Profits program are encouraged to apply for the program by visiting: http://www.sbwire.com/nonprofits/



About the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Cultural Resources annually serves more than 19 million people through its 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, the nation’s first state-supported Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the N.C. Arts Council, and the State Archives. Cultural Resources champions North Carolina’s creative industry, which employs nearly 300,000 North Carolinians and contributes more than $41 billion to the state’s economy. To learn more, http://www.ncculture.com.



