Washington, DC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2020 --The New Year brings awards season and The Not Old Better Show's podcasts have been awarded the 2019 'Best of Show' Gold Medal Award for their work with Smithsonian Associates, by the National Mature Marketing Awards. The 28th annual National Mature Media Awards honor the nation's best marketing, communications, educational materials, and programs produced for older adults.



The awards program, presented by the Mature Market Resource Center, a national clearinghouse for the senior market, is the largest program of its kind. The awards were created to annually recognize the best materials produced for those who are 50 and older, the nation's fastest-growing population group.



Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit certificates were awarded in more than 40 categories. Categories included marketing communications, publications/ editorial, educational/training programs, mature work & retirement, and art/design. Entries included brochures, newsletters, magazine and newspaper articles, web-based and mobile resources, radio and television advertising, books, and annual reports. The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges from across the United States, which represents years of expertise working in the mature market. (Editor's Note: A list of this year's judges is available at seniorawards.com/2019winners.)



All Gold Award recipients, which represent the top five percent of all entries, were reviewed by a special panel of judges for the 2019 Best of Show Awards. This year's Best of Show winners are Burned to the Waterline by AARP The Magazine, Smithsonian Associates education lecture series, by The Not Old Better Show, and the 2019 Art is Ageless Calendar by Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America, Diversity Awareness Partners by Covenant Living Communities and Services.



The Not Old Better Show has more than 10 active podcast shows and a back catalog of over 435, covering topics as varied as current affairs, culture, race, identity, sports, politics, science, tech, music, and books.



Host of The Not Old Better Show, Paul Vogelzang, said: "The Not Old Better Show has been producing FREE, award-winning podcasts for over 4 years, covering a huge range of subject matters. We have a loyal and growing audience and we know our audience loves the Smithsonian Associates programs focus on contemporary subjects, including history, science, literature, health, and culture."



The Not Old Better Show podcasts can be found simply by searching for 'The Not Old Better Show' in the Apple Podcasts, Google Play, TuneIn, Stitcher, radio.com, and many other podcast directory search bars on both iOS and Android. For more information about The Not Old Better Show, please go to https://notold-better.com/our-story/.



About The Not Old Better Show Paul Vogelzang

Paul Vogelzang, and The Not Old Be4er Show team, have seen their popularity explode almost overnight, culmina@ng with the programming and access to top entertainment, poli@cal and cultural icons. Vogelzang's revealing commentary has wowed cri@cs and audiences alike. The Not Old Be4er Show is published and featured in Apple News, AARP, PBS/Next Avenue, Grand Magazine, Huffington Post, and Changing Aging Magazine, among many others.



NotOld-Better© and Talk About Better© are copyrights owned by NOB HOLDING, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 2020



CONTACT: Paul Vogelzang

PHONE: 202.683.7753

E-mail: info@notold-better.com