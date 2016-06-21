Reston, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2016 --With a wonderful, east/west flourish, The Not Old Better Show, available on iTunes, SoundCloud, Stitcher Radio, and many other locations, announced today that host, Paul Vogelzang, interviewed music and entertainment attorney, Lawrence Iser, in conjunction with the Led Zeppelin, Stairway to Heaven, copyright trial. The Not Old - Better Show, which is the first independent entertainment, technology, culture and community podcast to reach 55+ age community and their and families, prides itself as THE resource on subjects of great interest and meaning.



"Stairway to Heaven" is considered one of the most widely heard compositions in rock history and is the signature song of Led Zeppelin. Jimmy Page said the song "crystallized the essence of the band." Well, the band is accused of stealing the opening chords for their 1971 hit from another song. That song, the instrumental "Taurus," by the band Spirit, was written in 1967.



While copyright legal cases are in abundance recently, and seem to be confusing, according to attorney Iser, the "Stairway" case is a little different that the Marvin Gaye, Robin Thicke, Pharrell Williams lawsuit over the song "Blurred Lines." The composition of "Stairway to Heaven" includes the melody and the chord progressions heard in the "Taurus" first few notes. According to Iser, Led Zeppelin's case likely focuses on the fact that the song is rooted in musical traditions that go back thousands of years to Italian classical music. The songs are similar because Spirit shared those musical touchstones, Led Zeppelin's lawyers claim.



Iser's perspective that inspiration and appropriation, plus the difference between "vibe and feel," versus the importance of "melody and lyrics," offers much needed explanation of the importance of copyright in music. Iser should know, as he has represented The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Jackson Browne, and Crosby Stills and Nash, among others, in copyright infringement cases. Iser says, "The importance of these cases, and the importance to creativity is what the founding father's had in mind about the importance of copyright protection to the public and how they benefit from such protection.



