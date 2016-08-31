West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2016 --The NYC Choreographer's Forum, produced by former Radio City Rockette Denise Caston, is an opportunity for choreographers to present their work to colleagues and peers. This inaugural event will feature styles including tap, jazz, theatre dance, and contemporary. Choreographers included in this diverse evening are former Tap Dog Anthony Locascio, Mark Albrecht, Kat Katona, Cooper Flanagan, Angela Morgan, and more! There is still time to submit your piece for the inaugural NYC Choreographer's Forum! We still have couple openings. The deadline to submit is September 3rd. All styles are welcome and encouraged. You can purchase tickets and/or submit work at http://www.nycchoreographersforum.com.



This showcase takes place September 17th at 7:30pm at the Sanctuary at West Park 165 West 86th Street New York, NY 10024 (86th and Amsterdam). Email a video and details of your piece to info@nycchoreographersforum.com. We look forward to sharing the stage with you!



Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1069307123136655/



Media inquires for Denise Caston must come to Sari Cicurel at sari.cicurel@gmail.com