The Office Is Wherever You Are: Sennheiser Launches Century Mobile - For More Flexible Connectivity and Added Mobility

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2017 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for business, brings even greater user flexibility and mobility to its premium Century™ series of professional headsets with the launch of four new Century™ Mobile variants. The new variants offer a premium call experience with added mobility for the modern contact-center agent and office workers that need the flexibility to connect to different devices, such as PCs, smartphones or tablets. No matter where you need to work, Century™ Mobile unlocks the power of Unified Communications with Sennheiser audio quality, premium design and materials of extreme durability.



Quality speaks louder than words: this defines Sennheiser's Century™ series - the audio specialist's top of the line wired headset series. Every Century™ headset offers superb sound quality in a high-quality durable design that offers plug and play operation with all major Unified Communications solutions. The new Century™ Mobile now brings this optimized working environment to anywhere your team members need to be - whether in the office, on the road, or at home.



Sennheiser's new Century™ Mobile variants enables higher mobility with flexible connectivity to PC, smartphone or tablet.



"Mobility is the new normal in today's businesses and professionals need to use their mobile devices to stay connected anytime, anywhere. Today's workspace can consist of just a PC, smartphone or tablet and we have created our new Century™ Mobile variants to optimize this dynamic environment," explained Andreas Bach, President of Sennheiser Communications. "With the sound performance, quality and wearing comfort of our new headsets, we are making it seamless to switch between locations and devices without compromising productivity or the speed and clarity of communication."



State of the art sound, durability and wearing comfort



Century™ Mobile headsets deliver an incredibly accurate clear and natural communication experience with Sennheiser Voice Clarity and an ultra noise-cancelling microphone that reduces unwanted background noise to optimizes speech intelligibility in busy contact center or office environments. They also feature Sennheiser ActiveGard® technology protecting against acoustic shock. Call management is made easy through the intuitive in-line call control that allows you to answer/end calls and turn the volume up/down or mute when connected via the USB. When connected to a mobile device, the in-line mini call control lets you pick up and end calls.



The new Century™ Mobile variants have been crafted with high-end materials to Sennheiser's exacting standards to ensure maximum reliability and offer a superb combination of superior quality, comfort and durability. As well as large leatherette earpads for wearing comfort, Century™ headsets' stainless steel hinges, brushed aluminum frames and tough Vectran™ reinforced cables ensure Century™ headsets can keep pace with even the busiest business environments and the heaviest of use. In addition, they have also been designed for convenient transportation, with fold-flat ear-cups and a storage pouch.



Four new Mobile variants now available



The new Century™ Mobile range includes four new premium headsets - the single-sided SC 635 USB and SC 635 and the double-sided SC 665 USB and SC 665. Both USB variants offer seamless interoperability with all major UC and softphone solutions, including Skype for Business. The SC 635 and SC 665 variants provide a smart choice for those preferring to connect only to mobile devices via the 3.5mm jack.



To learn more, please visit http://www.sennheiser.com/century.



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 658.4 million.



http://www.sennheiser.com