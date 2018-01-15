The Ohio House Motel Offering Special Valentine's Day Rates

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2018 --The Ohio House Motel, in the heart of downtown Chicago, Illinois, has announced it will be offering a specialty 12% discount on its standard rates this coming Valentine's Day (February 14, 2018). The discount will be available to visitors booking a room between February 14th - February 17th. The discounted rate is taken off already low-cost lodgings at the motel, making Ohio House one of the best options for couples looking to stay in the city on a budget. The requirement to receive the discounted rate is that you sign up for the company's official monthly newsletter, which can be done on their contact page. A discount code will be provided upon confirmation of the email, which can be applied to the rate when you book a room.



Ohio House provides an ideal location to commute to and from the city's local attractions. Two blocks over, there is the premier shopping and entertainment district known as the Magnificent Mile, which is just south of the Museum of Contemporary Art. There are dozens of restaurants nearby, including the upscale Wildfire, a chic sushi spot called Sunda, and the classic Chicago Italian beef sandwiches at Al's beef. All of these eateries, and many more, are within walking distance of the motel.



The motel boasts mid-century stylings with a contemporary twist, operating in Chicago for nearly sixty years. It carries the old-fashioned sensibilities of a bygone era while providing modern features and recently remodeled rooms. The rooms come in standard, and deluxe, which have the same amenities as the standard, plus king size beds, a mini fridge, and an in-room safe. All rooms have a 42" flat screen television with premium cable channels and free Wi-Fi. There is also a 'city view suite', a deluxe room with extra living room furnishings and a view of downtown Chicago. Customers can receive free breakfast when they book online at www.ohiohousemotel.com, at a limit of two coupons per day.



Ohio House Motel

600 North Lasalle Street

Chicago, IL 60654