The Old Dutch Cupboard Compares Cheese Options

Telford, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2024 --The world of cheese is as diverse as it is delicious, offering a multitude of flavors and textures. While cow's milk cheese has long been the reigning champion in the culinary landscape, The Old Dutch Cupboard invites foodies to explore a healthier alternative with their goat milk cheese in Telford, PA.



Nutritional Value: While both cow's milk and goat's milk cheese contain calcium, goat's milk cheese has slightly higher levels of essential nutrients such as vitamin B2 (riboflavin) and vitamin B3 (niacin) when compared to cow's milk cheese. Goat's milk cheese also contains less saturated fat, which aligns well with heart-healthy diets.



Protein Structure: Both cow's milk and goat's milk cheese are protein powerhouses, but goat's milk cheese boasts a protein structure that includes whey protein. This protein is smaller and easier for the body to break down, making it a preferred option for those aiming to maintain or build lean muscle.



Lactose Content: Goat's milk cheese is known to be easier to digest than cow's milk cheese, making it a more suitable choice for lactose intolerance.



Medium-Chain Fatty Acids: Goat's milk cheese features MCFAs, known for their metabolism-boosting, weight management, and quick energy-providing properties. In addition, studies show that the capric acid found in goat's milk cheese may possess antimicrobial properties, promoting a balanced gut environment.



Taste & Texture: Many classic cheese varieties, such as Parmesan and Gouda, are made from cow's milk. These cheeses have a long history and a cherished place in culinary traditions worldwide. However, goat's milk cheese has its place at the table as well, offering a delightful soft, creamy texture and a unique flavor profile.



About The Old Dutch Cupboard

As part of the Alderfer Poultry Farm, The Old Dutch Cupboard is committed to providing natural, organic, and local products. The Telford, PA, store carries a variety of bulk foods, nuts, and candies as well as farm-fresh meat, eggs, organic and raw milk, and handcrafted cheese. They also have honey and maple syrup from the Telford and Harleysville area to make any family dinner, celebration, or potluck special. For over 40 years, The Old Dutch Cupboard has been bringing the farm to the table.



