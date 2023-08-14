The Old Dutch Cupboard Highlights the Advantages of Shopping Small

Telford, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2023 --In a world dominated by big-box retailers and chain stores, recognizing the positive impact of local small businesses is essential. The Old Dutch Cupboard, a small business offering handcrafted meats, cheese, and Dutch Valley bulk foods in Telford, PA, highlights numerous reasons to shop small.



Boosting the Local Economy

Shopping at a small, locally-owned store like The Old Dutch Cupboard ensures that a significant portion of money remains within the community. Unlike chain stores that channel profits to distant headquarters, local businesses contribute to the growth of the immediate area, ultimately enriching the community as a whole.



Strengthening the Supply Chain

Supporting small businesses fosters a diverse and robust supply chain. By sourcing goods locally, small businesses reduce their dependence on distant suppliers, promoting more resilient and sustainable practices. This approach also reduces the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation, making it an eco-friendly choice.



Creating Jobs in the United States

Small businesses play a significant role in job creation within the United States, adding 8 million jobs to the economy in recent years, according to the United States Small Business Administration (SBA). Supporting small businesses directly contributes to the growth of employment opportunities in local communities.



Offering Personalized Service

Shopping at a local store offers a more personalized and attentive customer experience. Small business owners and their staff take the time to build relationships with their patrons.



Contributing to Public Service

Supporting small businesses contributes to local public services through sales taxes. These funds play a vital role in maintaining community facilities, infrastructure, and public initiatives, making neighborhoods better places to live.



Cultivating a Unique Shopping Experience

Local small businesses often offer one-of-a-kind products and services that set them apart from chain stores. Shopping small allows customers to discover distinctive and exclusive offerings such as The Old Dutch Cupboard's Dutch Valley bulk foods in Telford, PA.



There's no doubt about it: when it comes to business, bigger isn't always better! To browse The Old Dutch Cupboard's products or to learn more about this small business, visit https://theolddutchcupboard.com/.



About The Old Dutch Cupboard

As part of the Alderfer Poultry Farm, The Old Dutch Cupboard is committed to providing natural, organic, and local products. The Telford, PA, store carries a variety of bulk foods, nuts, and candies as well as farm-fresh meat, eggs, organic and raw milk, and handcrafted cheese. They also have honey and maple syrup from the Telford and Harleysville area to make any family dinner, celebration, or potluck special. For over 40 years, The Old Dutch Cupboard has been bringing the farm to the table.



