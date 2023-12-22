The Old Dutch Cupboard Investigates the Connections Between Grass-Fed Beef & Gut Health

Telford, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2023 --The Old Dutch Cupboard's grass-fed beef in Telford, PA, offers numerous health benefits, particularly in supporting a robust gut microbiome. The organic foods store expands on these benefits in its latest article on the topic.



The distinction between grass-fed and grain-fed beef lies in the diet cattle are fed, with grass-fed animals grazing on natural pastures rich in grass and forage, in contrast to grain-fed counterparts raised on diets dominated by corn and soy.



The microbiome benefits of grass-fed beef extend to immune system support. The meat contains elevated levels of zinc and selenium, essential nutrients contributing to a resilient immune response. Additionally, grass-fed beef is a notable source of vitamins A and D, crucial for immune function. Vitamin A supports mucosal surfaces' integrity, acting as the body's initial defense against pathogens, while vitamin D regulates immune cell activity, ensuring a coordinated defense against infections.



Addressing concerns about saturated fats, grass-fed beef boasts a superior fatty acid profile rich in omega-3 fatty acids and conjugated linoleic acid (CLA). These polyunsaturated fats are associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, providing a heart-healthy alternative compared to grain-fed options.



Recognizing the importance of grass-fed animal products, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) encourages consumers to choose grass-fed options. The USDA acknowledges that the fatty acid composition of grass-fed beef aligns more closely with recommended dietary guidelines, emphasizing the potential health benefits.



All in all, grass-fed beef has many advantages over grain-fed beef — including a variety of potential health benefits. To purchase high-quality grass-fed beef in Telford, PA, or to learn more about The Old Dutch Cupboard, visit https://theolddutchcupboard.com/.



About The Old Dutch Cupboard

As part of the Alderfer Poultry Farm, The Old Dutch Cupboard is committed to providing natural, organic, and local products. The Telford, PA, store carries a variety of bulk foods, nuts, and candies, as well as farm-fresh meat, eggs, organic and raw milk, and handcrafted cheese. They also have honey and maple syrup from the Telford and Harleysville area to make any family dinner, celebration, or potluck special. For over 40 years, The Old Dutch Cupboard has been bringing the farm to the table.



For more information about this store or its products, visit https://theolddutchcupboard.com/.