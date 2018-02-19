The OLLY Bluetooth Stereo System Lets Users Take Their Favorite Tunes on the Go

Trieste, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2018 --OLLY is a unique Bluetooth stereo speaker system that is designed to be as stylish as it is functional. The speakers' innovative design looks beautiful in any room of a user's home and has an output of up to 20W RMP.



The speakers are constructed from premium materials, including beech and walnut wood. The creators pay great attention to detail, handcrafting the finishing touches to ensure that everything looks as perfect as possible.



The OLLY speaker is compact and lightweight, allowing customers to take it with them wherever they go. A collection of display and mounting accessories are also available for when consumers use the product at home. Table stands, cactus stands and wall stands are all included among the available accessories. When not in use for the OLLY speaker, the wall stand can be displayed with the ceramic vase that is included with it.



Users also have the option of purchasing the OLLY coffee table. With this stunning wood table, each leg is an OLLY speaker. This way, users can play their favorite music when hanging out with their friends around the table without needing to take up any space on top.



Finally, multiple OLLY units can be paired together, creating a whole-home speaker system or surround-sound effect. The speakers can be placed in any room, and they will all work together. Set up is easy and takes just a few minutes to complete. There are OLLY subwoofers as well for enhanced sound quality.



To help bring OLLY to the masses, 7levers plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign will go live February 19 and will run until March 23 with a funding goal of €30,000. The money raised will go towards the initial production run and product testing. The creators expect to have the product ready to ship out to those who back the campaign by the end of the year.



About 7levers

7levers is an Italian company that specializes in furniture and home decor. All of its products incorporate elements of modern technology, blurring the lines between form and function. Founder Ludovico Declich Sartori has been working in the furniture industry for years, after obtaining his degree in International and Diplomatic Sciences.