Sykesville, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2020 --Just in time for the winter season local artist and illustrator Wade Forbes has released a new journal based on his wildly popular inspirational daily quotes, which can be found in classrooms, coffee shops, restaurants, bars, churches, conference rooms, hospitals, and more – and posted on LinkedIn and Instagram since March of 2020. For years, Wade has been spreading his own brand of positivity through the quotes he illustrates and shares. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wade has taken the daily act of illustrating hope for himself and his family and shared it with a wider audience. Ounces of hope spread a little each day that has made all the difference. Wade's social platform followers and quote requests have tripled since the beginning of these daily offerings.



In this first publication, 90 Days to Write Your Way to Spring: The Winter Journal readers are treated to a collection of Wade's illustrations to use as a guide to dream doodle and draw, to get in touch with their souls a little more each day. To be better in each moment, one pen stroke at a time...a little bit of self-care is needed now more than ever.



A perfect gift for one's self and friends, give the gift of hope and shop small for full-color versions at drawforhope.com.



90 Days to Write Your Way to Spring: The Winter Journal and its related illustrations are one of the many offerings from RedTale Communications, LLC, a creative services microbusiness. https://www.redtale.com/.



