The Ongoing Winter Storms in the West Are Increasing Winter HVAC Repairs!

It seems like every year there's an increase in HVAC repairs during the winter months, but this winter has been different. Record-breaking snowfall has hit the Sierras and Rockies this year, and major cities all across America are getting impacted by stronger storms as yet another result of climate change.



So the overall number of winter HVAC repairs has significantly increased during the '22-23 season, and most of these services entail the following common problems:



Uneven Household Airflow



When a home is experiencing uneven airflow, it's typically caused by blockages in the HVAC system's vents and ducts. There's typically no telling how dust and other debris gets this bad during the winter, but people realize something is wrong when their home feels like a freezer one minute and then a sauna the next!



Clogged Air Filter Issues



Dirty or clogged air filters are also detrimental to household comfort due to making a home feel uncomfortable and chilly, and people everywhere have been experiencing more air filter issues this winter due to the rapid changes between warm and cold temperatures.



Air filters always need to be inspected at least once each year to ensure the overall functionality of your home's furnace, and regularly replacing air filters is an energy-efficiency strategy that helps people reduce their carbon footprints.



Thermostat Malfunctions



A lot of people think their home's thermostat is invincible, but this of course isn't reality. The winter weather this season has gotten so cold in some parts of the United States that it has actually damaged computer chips and sensors connected to HVAC thermostats!



Damaged Furnaces & Heat Pumps



A lot of households simply have neglected their maintenance and upkeep when it comes to their heat pumps and furnaces, and this winter has been the final toll on these valuable appliances.



It's always more possible during the winter for furnaces and heat pumps to leak, get cracks in their heat exchangers, and experience broken belts. The '22-23 winter season has proven just how important it is to take proper care of heat pumps, because more households than ever before are experiencing significant damages to these crucial parts of their HVAC systems.



Pilot Light Flickering



Pilot lights often malfunction during the winter months due to a couple of common reasons. When it comes to pilot light flickering, drafts are one of the top causes of seeing them go out. This is why it's so crucial for homeowners to recognize any drafts in their furnace room and always get them sealed up before winter.



Damaged and clogged flame sensors are another common cause for wintertime pilot light flickering. In this type of situation, it's typically best to get the flame sensor replaced or professionally cleaned.



Carbon Monoxide Leaks



Another very serious winter HVAC repair that's wreaking havoc across America is carbon monoxide leaks. Everyone knows just how serious these types of leaks are due to the potential for poisoning, and a lot of people simply forget to check their CO detectors until it's too late.



The Best Way To Avoid Winter HVAC Repairs Is For Homeowners To Be Proactive!



There are all sorts of winter HVAC repairs that can occur no matter how responsible homeowners are this time of year, but being proactive and working directly with HVAC specialists will always be the best way to avoid these unwanted household issues!



