The Oregonian Names IDX a Winner of the Oregon 2016 Top Workplaces Award

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2016 --IDX has been recognized by The Oregonian as a 2016 Top Workplace, an elite list of remarkable companies awarded in Oregon. The Top Workplaces list is based solely on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. Several aspects of workplace culture were measured, including Alignment, Execution, and Connection, just to name a few.



"The Top Workplaces award is not a popularity contest. And oftentimes, people assume it's all about fancy perks and benefits." says Doug Claffey, CEO of WorkplaceDynamics. "But to be a Top Workplace, organizations must meet our strict standards for organizational health. And who better to ask about work life than the people who live the culture every day—the employees. Time and time again, our research has proven that what's most important to them is a strong belief in where the organization is headed, how it's going to get there, and the feeling that everyone is in it together. Claffey adds, "Without this sense of connection, an organization doesn't have a shot at being named a Top Workplace."



It's great to be recognized for our commitment to our employees. We strive to provide an environment where everyone feels happy and healthy. We encourage pursuing an active work-life balance, and strive to go the extra mile. This award confirms those things really matter." says Celeste Marshall, who heads Human Resources at IDX.



About IDX, LLC

IDX, LLC is based in Eugene, Oregon and nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX actively manages over $2 trillion worth of active listings data from over 600 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin), as well as the Equity WordPress Framework developed by subsidiary Agent Evolution . The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability.



For more information on all the services provided by IDX, LLC please visit http://www.idxbroker.com