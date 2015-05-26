The Original Georgia Suspender Pillow Launches to Brace Up Home, Hearth and All Things Americana

Epworth, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/26/2015 --Comfortable, charming, hospitable and soft. Could there be better words to describe a pillow that comes dipped in pure Americana? It's not likely. Designed in the peaceful north Georgia mountains, and graciously crafted in the good old USA, a new pillow makes its way to the marketplace. A pillow that Mark Twain, one of the first U.S. patent holders for suspenders, would find more than apt. Enter, The Original Georgia Suspender Pillow from SouthernCozy. A 100% cotton canvas pillow with a choice of four suspender designs that 'brace' a pillow for charming.



So who ever thought of putting suspenders, or braces, on a decorative pillow? That would be Catherine Steiner Branch, founder & CEO of SouthernCozy. While enjoying a successful telecommunications career she thought to mix her love of art and her family's heritage to create a charming product. A product that would combine functionality, decoration and wit. The rest is history in the making.



Herself a recipient of a BFA in Fine Art, Steiner Branch said of the suspender pillow, "My great grandfather wore suspenders back in the days when he was minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. And while he was quite a regal sight, he was just one of the gentlemen that made suspenders a staple in the American male's wardrobe. I think of this pillow as a throwback to the heritage of our country, and our families."



The SouthernCozy Original Georgia Suspender Pillow retails for $65 at various trunk shows and on the company's website. All are comprised of cotton canvas and designed In an envelope style that conveniently hides a remote control. The decorative suspender pillows come in four designs; Blue and White Seersucker, Deep Madras, Light Madras as well as a Red and White Stripe Look for new designs to follow shortly.



Adding to the charm, the suspender pillow and its fine synthetic down insert are crafted in the USA, primarily in Georgia; Keeping perfectly in step with the company's motto, "Southern Made, Southern Proud."



About SouthernCozy LLC

SouthernCozy LLC is a company based in Georgia that provides the marketplace with designer pillows steeped in hometown flair. Based in Americana, the company's designs are a throwback to simpler times when home, hearth and family were the centerpiece of daily life. SouthernCozy LLC recently announced the launch of their flagship product The Original Georgia Suspender Pillow.



