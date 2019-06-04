The Orthopedic Health Center of Hoboken Now Accepting New Patients

Hoboken, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2019 --The Orthopedic Health Center opened its doors on Monday, June 3rd in Hoboken, NJ, bringing innovative orthopedic surgical care to the Hudson County community. Combining the expertise of two noted orthopedic surgeons, Edward Feliciano, MD and James Dwyer, MD, The Orthopedic Health Center will provide world-class care to Hoboken, NJ and surrounding Hudson County patients.



Specializing in comprehensive bone & joint orthopedics, sports medicine, complete spine care, and pediatric orthopedics, The Orthopedic Health Center conveniently offers a full range of services close to home, eliminating the need for patients and their families to travel to New York City for trusted orthopedic surgeons. The Center's surgeons are experts in a range of surgical options, including minimally-invasive orthopedic joint and spine surgeries, shoulder and knee arthroscopy, and customized joint replacement surgeries, with years of experience treating even the most challenging joint and spine conditions.



"Our new center allows us the ability to provide the full spectrum of orthopedic care for our patients. I'm proud to be part of a practice providing trusted, top-notch, and convenient care for Hudson County residents, in their own backyard," said Director of Orthopedic Surgery, Edward Feliciano, MD.



The Orthopedic Health Center proudly prioritizes the doctor-patient relationship, allowing extra time for appointments and providing patients direct access to their doctor. Every patient will receive concierge care and an individualized treatment approach suited to their needs.



The Orthopedic Health Center's office is located in The Monroe Center at 720 Monroe Street, on the west side of Hoboken, in Suite C209. Dr. Feliciano will see patients Mondays from 11:00am-7:30pm and Fridays from 9am-4:30pm. Dr. Dwyer will see patients Fridays from 8am-4:30pm.



To schedule an appointment, please call The Orthopedic Health Center at (201) 596-3730 or visit http://www.orthohc.com.