The Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Institute Expands

Fort Worth, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2013 --OSMI’s new facility will be built in Fort Worth, TX. Located in the new Edwards Ranch Development, OSMI’s two story, 20,000 square feet office will be easily accessible from S. Hulen St., Bryant Irvin Rd., and the Chisholm Trail Toll Road, which is also under construction. The groundbreaking took place on May 21st, 2013, and construction completion is expected by March 2014. The scope of services on-site include: orthopedics, sports medicine, physical therapy, and aquatic therapy.



As one of the “Best Orthopedic Surgeons and Sports Medicine Doctors” in Fort Worth and Dallas, Dr. Michael Boothby treats all types of orthopedic problems and focuses on serving those who reside in the Fort Worth, Arlington, and Dallas metroplex. Founder Dr. Michael Boothby and his staff use the most advanced diagnostic tools and take the time to customize treatments for each patient. The founding principles of OSMI state that the practice strives to, “PROVIDE THE HIGHEST QUALITY OF CARE WHILE GIVING EACH PATIENT INDIVIDUAL, PERSONALIZED ATTENTION”.



Stay tuned for more information about the upcoming project. If you would like to schedule an appointment with the OSMI staff at our current S. Hulen location, contact us at: 817-529-1900.