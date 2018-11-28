The Owner of CanineKittyCompany.com Pledges Long-Lasting Pet Accessories

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2018 --Elizabeth is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, https://CanineKittyCompany.com. After launching her first company, K9KittyKab.com, Elizabeth decided to create a new website that gives customers a place to browse products that would help create a safe, loving home for their precious cats and dogs. Pet lovers can dress their cat or dog in pet apparel that is warm, comfortable and durable. To ensure a great night's sleep for owners and pets alike, the website also offers an array of comfortable pet beds, like cooling mats and high-quality kennel beds. Customers looking to keep their pets entertained won't want to miss out on the interactive cat and dog toys available, as well as attractive collar options.



When CanineKittyCompany.com was launched in March 2018, the mission of the company was to give dog and cat lovers a destination where they could shop for quality pet supplies with complete confidence in their quality. More than anything, it is Elizabeth's goal to provide a personal shopping experience while also offering the very best prices on the internet. Customers returning to the website will be impressed by the growing selection of supplies, which in the future may grow to include dog grooming supplies, medicine and even food.



As the owner of three dogs, Elizabeth knows the importance of dog supplies that can withstand tough love, especially toys. The wide selection of toys on CanineKittyCompany.com are tested for durability and long-lasting quality and they are approved by dog owners, so customers can rest easy knowing that the toys will last for hour after hour of rough play.



To complement the retail website, Elizabeth has also launched a blog for customers at https://K9KittyBlog.com. Posts on the website will include valuable customer reviews to help guide customers in their purchasing decisions.



About CanineKittyCompany.com

CanineKittyCompany.com is operated in conjunction with K9KittyKab.com and is owned by Elizabeth, a web entrepreneur and pet lover.



Elizabeth Ramey

https://CanineKittyCompany.com