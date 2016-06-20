The P22 Pen by Pagnotta Design Is the World's First Additively Manufactured, Production Titanium Writing Instrument

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2016 --The P22 Pen, the first additively manufactured, production titanium writing instrument from Pagnotta Design, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The P22 Pen is seeking to be the pen lover's favorite pen. Every aspect of the pen has been meticulously designed to provide a sublime writing experience. From ergonomics to tactile feel, the P22 Pen is a winner on all fronts.



"There are countless pens out there… few, if any, have ventured beyond some version of a cylinder. Cylinders are easy to make, but they're not ideal - they create pressure points and cumulative strain when writing...that's why ergonomics is so critical in this application," says founder and designer Giovanni Pagnotta, "It was the driving factor in the development of the P22, and it's what makes using this pen transcendent. We saw the opportunity to make a far better writing instrument, to inspire, to be provocative, to take the pen into the future...and we succeeded."



The P22 is intentionally minimalist by design. From the onset, ergonomics drove the P22's fluid form and streamlined surface. Its smooth body is evocative of a drop of liquid alloy in motion or a sensual Brâncusi sculpture.



The P22 incorporates the German cap-less Schmidt P 8126 cartridge system and twist mechanism which offer an exquisitely smooth writing experience. The P22 ships with two Schmidt P 8126 black ink cartridges.



What's also exciting is that the technology used for the P22 allowed Pagnotta Design to create a near-perfect ergonomic form with virtually no waste. Additive manufacturing produces near zero carbon footprint, with up to 95% less waste than traditional pen manufacturing processes. The P22's inaugural production run uses Electron Beam Melting, used to manufacture highly complex componentry for aerospace, military, and Formula One applications.



"The P22's creation is the magical part…we like to say it's grown. The technology is cutting edge and revolutionary, known as additive manufacturing. In simplistic terms this is a highly advanced form of 3-D printing," adds Pagnotta. "The P22 is assembled alongside latest generation fighter aircraft components worth upwards of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The process combines the latest manufacturing technology with artisanal detailing...each P22 is hand finished, one by one."



The P22 is available in Satin and Mirror finish. Each limited edition pen is laser etched with logo and serial number.



Hundreds of hours have gone into the design and development of the P22, and thousands of dollars into its prototyping. The cost to manufacture a single P22 pen is just under US$1,000. The P22's successful launch on Kickstarter is a game changer by enabling pen aficionados and design enthusiasts the opportunity to purchase this incredible pen at a fraction of the cost (prices start at US $170).



The P22 Pen by Pagnotta Design currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/1sLTJuA



About Pagnotta Design

Pagnotta Design's iconic works have been showcased at TriBeCa Issey Miyake, MoMA Store, The Museum of Contemporary Art in Miami, The Yale University Art Gallery, and the Wexner Center for the Arts, among other venues globally. As a materials explorer and innovator, founder Giovanni Pagnotta and his collections, including the carbon fiber Prototype series and thermoplastic Mi Chair, have been lauded by countless publications such as The New York Times, Architectural Digest, Architectural Record, Details, Dwell, Interior Design, and Surface, to name just a few, as well as prominent design tome Design Now, 1000 Masterpieces of Modern Design, and The Essence of Cool, among others. Private clients, collaborations, and custom installations include notable brands such as Chanel, Herman Miller, Tecno, and Artemide.



For more information, visit http://pagnottadesign.com and @PagnottaDesign on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.