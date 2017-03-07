Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2017 --Another year in the Gili Islands for Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod and a new range of PADI Awards in recognition of pure experience and quality.



As well as being awarded the Platinum PADI Status for a third year in a row, Holly has also been awarded the PADI Elite 300 Award. The PADI Elite Instructor Award is awarded to PADI Scuba Diving Instructors based upon the amount of new divers being certified and highlights both performance and experience within teaching recreational and professional PADI Courses. The PADI Elite Award is denoted by a number with the highest award being the Elite 300 meaning that even though Holly has issued well over 300 certifications, she received the PADI Elite 300 Instructor rating.



Of course, the whole PADI Annual Awards is a great tool for potential candidates to review their choices of where they wish to train and give professional divers an idea of the experience of the PADI Course Director running the program and the quality of the program being delivered. The PADI IDC Indonesia with Holly Macleod offers a world-class training experience giving potential instructors the perfect start within the recreational diving industry.



The course is structured in a way to deliver an in-depth review of the entire PADI IDC Syllabus whilst also focusing on some of the areas not covered by the PADI syllabus and generally overlooked during the Instructor Development Course (IDC). These additional components include methods of organizing and conducting training activities in a safe, efficient and effective manner as well as paperwork and administration duties. These additional workshops and training activities have been designed by Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director and specifically geared towards combating the common hurdles that a new instructor can expect to meet when starting out in the recreational diving industry and give them the knowledge, skills, and confidence to make the perfect impact in a brand new career.



So it is clear that when choosing a place to take the necessary steps towards a career as a PADI scuba diving instructor it is best to take a look at the experience of the person running the program, where it's taking place and what is the reputation. Holly is a Multi Award Winning Triple Platinum PADI Course Director with a huge reputation for success and excellence offering Instructor level training at the first ever established PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan, Indonesia.



Recently the quality of the program has also been recognized by PADI Asia Pacific for its pure level of quality and success and has been allocated a new PADI IDC Indonesia I.E Schedule which includes additional intake dates. To hear what the previous candidates thought of the program it's a great idea to check out the PADI IDC Indonesia first-hand reviews. All other information for training for a career as a scuba diving instructor can be found on the Indonesia PADI IDC website.



