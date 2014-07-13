The PADI IDC Gili Islands Continues to Minimize Environmental Impacts in Gili Trawangan

Gili Trawangan, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2014 --Sustainability and environmental awareness has always been right at the top of the agenda when it comes to the development of the IDC program at Trawangan Dive. When people first arrive in Gili Trawangan they are faced with an island that has absolutely no motorized transport meaning no cars, minibuses or motorbikes and therefore all transportation either takes place by bicycle or by horse and cart.



All of the dive centers on the island are situated directly next to the beach therefore avoiding all the time and environmental issues commonly associated with transporting divers and dive equipment to the boat, whilst for the Instructor Candidate maximizes the time spent within the classroom or swimming pool developing their teaching career. The IDC training site is only a stone’s throw away therefore minimizing environmental impact of using engine powered boats and also once again maximizing the learning portions of the program.



As diving is one of the major industries in the Gili Islands and Indonesia as a whole it is always a wonder why there are not so many Indonesian dive instructors. There is the obvious barriers of language and materials not being available in Indonesian and the sheer cost of investing in the IDC program. The Gili IDC Indonesia is also making efforts to introduce the concept of taking the Instructor training program and becoming a PADI Instructor to local Indonesian Divemasters.



Trawangan Dive also offers IDC Candidates the chance to offset their environmental Impact by taking part in one of the many conservation courses offered including the coral gardening workshops and Biorock Indonesia program. These programs are often taken before the IDC course but can be taken afterward is required.



The latest IDC Gili Islands program additions include a Project AWARE reef or beach clean-up sessions and a Project AWARE presentation which highlights the aims and objectives of project AWARE and some facts about the organization allowing instructors to act as true Project AWARE ambassadors and educate divers on the many achievements of Project AWARE.



If you want to become a PADI Instructor and develop a rewarding and successful career the PADI IDC Gili Islands is the perfect place to kickstart it. Being the first established 5 Star Career Development Center (CDC) in Lombok and the Gili Islands, programs are conducted to the highest possible standard of training. With the combination of first class training facilities and renowned PADI Course Director Holly Macleod it is definitely the best possible choice when it comes to instructor training options.



With the added benefit of Trawangan Dive conducting an entire range of conservation programs it allows instructors to immediately offset some of the environmental impacts of taking the program and therefore immediately reduce their carbon footprint.



To find out more information about the program simply take a look at the PADI IDC Gili Islands on Facebook and see how current and past candidates are getting on.



