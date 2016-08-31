Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2016 --The March and April PADI IDC Gili Islands preparation workshops are due to start on the 19th of March 2017. The actual PADI IDC will run from March 23rd until the 3rd of April.



Spring is the perfect time for PADI professionals to take the next step and become scuba diving instructors just in time for the European summer season. Most tourist resorts around the world tend to see a huge jump in tourist numbers during the European summer time and in many places, this forms the basis of annual high season. The Gili Islands are no different and in fact the local tourism industry has seen a massive growth of tourist visitor's year upon year and the dive industry has grown alongside it. Rapid growth within the local diving industry has, of course, a knock on effect to employment opportunities with owners and managers always on the lookout for new scuba diving instructors.



The program is conducted fully by Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod who has the philosophy that training must be thorough but fun and has expanded her program beyond that expected or required by the PADI IDC Syllabus. She has included a range of her own presentations, workshops, and sessions that are designed to help new instructors to a level beyond just passing the PADI Instructor Examination giving them the skills, knowledge, and confidence to develop a rewarding a successful career and make a smooth transition into the job. Holly has well over a decade within the industry and has worked in a variety of worldwide dive destinations in a range of dive related roles and is always available to advise new instructors about new job roles or opportunities.



PADI Professionals taking the program with Holly can expect to find world-class training facilities at Trawangan Dive, the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) in Gili Trawangan. The dive center is one of the highest certifying PADI dive shops in Indonesia and therefore it can also be a great place to team teach and gain some experience from practiced and well-seasoned scuba diving instructors. Although spring is a fantastic time to take the program, dive professionals have 9 other opportunities to join in 2017.



Duration Dates for Prep + IDC + IE +EFRI 2017



Session 1 - January 9th - January 29th

Session 2 - February 13th – March 5th

Session 3 - March 19th – April 8th

Session 4 - April 23rd - May 13th

Session 5 - May 21st – June 10th

Session 6 - June 21st – July 10th

Session 7 - July 30th – August 19th

Session 8 - September 10th - September 30th

Session 9 - October 23rd - November 12th

Session 10 - November 20th – December 10th



So it's easy to see why the PADI IDC Gili Islands based program has become so popular amongst dive professionals choosing to take the next step and begin a career teaching others to dive. Further information about the program can, of course, be gained from speaking directly to Holly, who is usually reached through the PADI IDC Indonesia website. Another good way to check all of the latest information, news and updates from the program is to check out the PADI IDC Gili Facebook page.



