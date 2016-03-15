"The Painful Truth" Named Foreword Reviews' 2015 INDIEFAB Book of the Year Awards Finalist

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2016 --Webster Media, LLC is pleased to announce that The Painful Truth: What Chronic Pain Is Really Like and Why It Matters to Each of Us, written by Lynn R. Webster, M.D., has been recognized as a finalist in the 18th annual Foreword Reviews' INDIEFAB Book of the Year Awards. Here is the complete list of finalists:



Each year, Foreword Reviews shines a light on a select group of indie publishers, university presses, and self-published authors whose work stands out from the crowd. In the next three months, a panel of more than 100 volunteer librarians and booksellers will determine the winners in 63 categories based on their experience with readers and patrons.



"The 2015 INDIEFAB finalist selection process is as inspiring as it is rigorous," said Victoria Sutherland, publisher of Foreword Reviews. "The strength of this list of finalists is further proof that small, independent publishers are taking their rightful place as the new driving force of the entire publishing industry."



Dr. Webster wants to improve the future for pain suffers. "The science of pain medicine is still in its infancy, if indeed it's that far along," he says. "Although 100 million Americans live with chronic pain, and literally no one can escape pain's effects, physicians, lawmakers, and even family and friends haven't been as understanding about pain as they could be. I want to change societal attitudes toward those in pain, and I want to ensure they do not ignore chronic pain sufferers."



About Lynn R. Webster, M.D.

Dr. Webster has dedicated more than three decades to becoming an expert in the field of pain management. He is the vice president of Scientific Affairs of PRA Health Sciences and past president of the American Academy of Pain Medicine. A leading voice in trying to help physicians safely treat pain patients, Dr. Webster actively works within the industry to develop safer and more effective therapies for chronic pain and addiction. He is board certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine, and is also certified in addiction medicine. Dr. Webster lectures extensively on the subject of preventing opioid abuse and criminal diversion in chronic pain patients and has authored more than 300 scientific abstracts, manuscripts, journal articles and a book entitled Avoiding Opioid Abuse While Managing Pain: A Guide for Practitioners, many of which are the basis for training physicians who are studying pain.



Dr. Webster has played an instrumental role in his industry as a strong advocate for safe and effective pain resolution methods. The Opioid Risk Tool (ORT), which he developed, is currently used and is the standard in multiple countries and thousands of clinics worldwide. He spends most of his time now developing safer and more effective therapies for chronic pain and campaigning for safer use of medications.



He received his doctorate of medicine from the University of Nebraska and later completed his residency at the University of Utah Medical Center's Department of Anesthesiology. Dr. Webster has been quoted by multiple media sources, including in the Los Angeles Times and The Wall Street Journal, and has given over 250 presentations across the United States and internationally. He is the author of The Painful Truth: What Chronic Pain Is Really Like and Why It Matters to Each of Us (Webster Media LLC). In addition, he has produced a documentary also titled "The Painful Truth" that describes the challenges of people in pain accessing humane care for their pain. It will air on public television Sept 2016 during Pain Awareness Month. Watch for announcements.



About Foreword

Foreword Magazine, Inc. is a media company featuring a Folio:-award-winning quarterly print magazine, Foreword Reviews, and a website devoted to independently published books. In the magazine, they feature reviews of the best 170 new titles from independent publishers, university presses, and noteworthy self-published authors. Their website features daily updates: reviews along with in-depth coverage and analysis of independent publishing from a team of more than 100 reviewers, journalists, and bloggers. The print magazine is available at most Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million newsstands or by subscription. They are headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, USA.



