The Paint Place Announces Paint Your Pet Classes for the Pet Community and Businesses

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2016 --The Paint Place today announced their plan to continue to host fascinating and captivating "Paint Your Pet" classes for loving pet owners and businesses. This will provide an amazing opportunity for pet owners and managers of pet businesses to have fun and socially connect with other people within the pet community and businesses. The Paint Place is a New York-based firm involved in creating fun and social bonding by basically engaging in painting classes as a forum for creating a social network of people.



These classes were established with the primary aim of delivering unique and amazing experiences to pet owners through provision of the tools and guidelines for them to create personalized work of art of their pets which they will treasure for a very long time. In order to achieve this primary objective, The Paint Place gathered the most experienced and talented professionals in painting coupled with the best atmosphere for painters of all experience levels. This has enabled the firm to create a platform for fun, social bonding, family reunions and also a fascinating and captivating experience for the pet owners and businesses leading to positive customer reviews and referrals.



"At The Paint Place New York, we provide clients with all of the materials and instructions to enable them create a one of a kind work of art of their pets to cherish for years to come. Each painter receives a 16 x 20 blank canvas, paints and brushes, an apron, and instruction from a professional artist to guide them to create their own original piece of art. We'll guide them, step-by-step, through the basics of acrylic painting — in a fun and relaxing atmosphere", said Marci Freede, the founder of The Paint Place.



The Paint Place has earned a standing reputation in the delivery of the best paint your pet classes in a peaceful and comfortable environment where people of all works of life, ages, and skill levels can come together to socially engage with each other and have some fun in the process of painting their pets. These classes are held at each of their 2 locations, one on the Upper West Side and the other in Astoria, once a month. Every other day of the week, The Paint Place is a suitable place to enjoy painting classes while celebrating some special occasions such as birthday parties, girls night outs, family fun nights, corporate events and team building- all for beginners and painters of all skill levels.



"With a committed and caring team of professional artists, The Paint Place is dedicated to bringing a love for art to those who never pictured themselves as artists. At The Paint Place, we strive to create a non-competitive and relaxed atmosphere that focuses on self-expression and building relationships", said Marci Freede, the founder of the Paint Place.



For further information and inquiries or to book for an upcoming class, call (212) 799-0112 or log on to www.thepaintplaceny.com.



Contact:

Marci Freede

212-799-0112

info@thepaintplaceny.com