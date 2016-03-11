The Paint Place Opening Second Location in Astoria

Astoria, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2016 --The Paint Place, which offers BYOB painting classes, private parties and other services, is opening a second location, at 31-21 31st Street in Astoria.



"We've worked to become the premiere paint and sip in New York City," a spokesperson for The Paint Place said, "and we're excited that we're expanding our offering. Our new location will offer the same kinds of classes and events as our original location on the Upper West Side, and even more people will get a chance to learn to paint in a fun, social, non-competitive atmosphere. We are so excited to be the first to bring this amazing trend to Astoria."



The new location will begin offering classes in mid-March 2016. The paint classes, which are led by an experienced artist dedicated to helping people of all skill levels, include a blank 16x20 canvas, brushes, aprons, easels and paint. The group classes are designed for people to come with a group of friends of by themselves and paint for two hours. Each classes has a featured painting and the instructor guides students of any experience level through creating the piece.



Both locations offer BYOB painting, where guests over 21 years of age can bring wine or beer to enjoy during their class.



"The classes are a great opportunity for someone to create a one-of-a-kind piece of art to take home," the spokesperson said. "We encourage people to come with friends or family or to come alone and make new friends in the class."



About The Paint Place

In addition to the group classes, The Paint Place also offers private parties for individuals and businesses, children's parties and mobile painting parties, where an artist comes to a location instead of a group coming to one of The Paint Place's locations. The Paint Place also offers specialized classes such as Paint Your Pet, Paint with a Partner, and Paint Your Own Wineglass.



More information is available at http://www.thepaintplaceny.com, or email to info@thepaintplaceny.com.