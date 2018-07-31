The PAKET Jacket Lets Users Stash All Their Gear Without Luggage

Tokyo, Japan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2018 --The PAKET is an innovative jacket that is packed with features to make wearers' lives easier. The jacket incorporates numerous pockets so that wearers can carry their phones, tablets and more. Constructed to meet the highest quality standards, this jacket is designed to hold up under heavy use, even while traveling.



The material is lightweight and breathable, making it suitable for just about any weather conditions. Ventilation panels under each arm allow fresh air to flow through when the weather is warm, and these panels can be zipped closed for added warmth when the temperature drops. The jacket also incorporates a removable hood and removable fingerless gloves for additional protection from the elements. The material and zippers are water-resistant, protecting the wearer and their belongings from rain, sleet and snow.



When the jacket is not in use, it is easy to fold up and stash it in its convenient carrying bag. About the size of a tablet, this compact bag is easy to toss into a larger bag while on the go. The PAKET weighs just over a pound so it won't weigh down the user's luggage, making it perfect for travel. What's more, the material resists static, so users won't have to worry about getting shocked while unpacking.



The jacket features dedicated pockets for a variety of items. The smartphone pocket provides openings for charging cables and headphone cables, and the jacket includes a rechargeable battery pack for on-the-go charging. A larger pocket can accommodate a tablet or book, and there is a small sunglasses pocket as well. There is even a secure passport pocket with a zippered closure, as well as easy-access pockets for tickets, boarding passes, money and more. The PAKET boasts 13 pockets in total.



To help finalize production of the PAKET jacket, Projects Collective intends to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of just over $18,000 USD. The earliest campaign backers can get a PAKET for just $255. This represents a significant discount off the proposed retail price of $365. As the campaign progresses and the early bird offers are claimed, the price will rise progressively. Backers can expect to receive their jackets in October 2018. They have a choice between men's and women's sizes, ranging from small to XXL.