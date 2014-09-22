The Passage Samui Villas & Resort Announces 50% Discount on Rooms

Koh Samui, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2014 --Avid travelers who are dreaming of anexotic Thailand getaway would be delighted to know that The Passage Samui Villas & Resort is offering a special discount for their rooms on select dates this year. The company shares the news to local and foreign tourists who wish to enjoy their holidays at one of Thailand’s most popular beaches, Laem Yai Beach.Guests of the resort can avail 50% room discount if they book until December 15. Staying period is from September 1 to December 15. Deposit is not required for the booking. Additionally, guests who wish to cancel a booking will not be charged but must do so three days before their booked date.



Passage Samui Villas & Resort is an exclusive, private and romantic boutique resortlocated at the northwest corner of Koh Samui.Only 300 meters from Island Ring Road, the resort overlooks LaemYai Beach, one of the most exclusive and beautiful sunset beaches in the Gulf of Thailand. It also offer views of KohSamui’s sister island, KohPhangan. The resort is also conveniently located near restaurants, markets and shops of Nathon. The resort prides itself for providing their guests a tranquil and serene place to stay due to its secluded location away from the island’s busy areas. Nearby attractions include Mu KoAng Thong National Park and Nam TokHin Lad Waterfall.The resort also has a spa and beachfront dining restaurant for its guests.



Koh Samui is an island tourist destination famous for its scenic views and beaches. Tourists often marvel at the island’s breathtaking skyline especially during sunrise and sunset. It is also Thailand’s second largest island after Phuket. Koh Samui’s numerous beaches are frequented by local and foreign tourists and one of them is Laem Yai Beach.



Visit their website http://www.thepassagesamui.com/promotions-en.html#Savingupto50% to learn more about their offer and services.



About The Passage Samui Villas & Resort

The Passage Samui Villas & Resort is a private boutique resort located in Koh Samui. It is near Koh Samui’s famous beach Laem Yai. The resort is located at 57/6-7 M005, Angthong, KohSamui, Suratthani 84140, Thailand. Their number is +66 77 421721 and email address is rsvn@thepassagesamui.com.