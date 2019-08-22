The Paw Pad Partners with BizIQ

McDonough, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2019 --The Paw Pad, an area pet boarding, grooming and training service, is pleased to announce it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing agency in Phoenix, AZ that works with small business clients throughout North America.



The Paw Pad and BizIQ plan to use their new partnership to establish their web presence and connect with new clients who are looking for quality pet boarding in McDonough, GA. BizIQ uses their experience and expertise in digital marketing to expand their clients' online presence and provide relevant content.



BizIQ empowers clients by boosting their search engine rankings and creating a plan for digital marketing—including new websites, content production and search engine optimization—to help expand their customer base and better establish their business's own brand. All content that BizIQ produces is written by trained copywriters, and designed to provide timely information about pet care services for The Paw Pad.



"I'm thrilled to team up with BizIQ to connect with my fellow animal lovers," said Carol Kelly, owner of The Paw Pad. "The Paw Pad was founded after I realized, thanks to my animal rescue non-profit, that there was a great need for passionate pet care with luxury amenities. Working with BizIQ is helping me get the word out that pet owners have a safe lodging option for their animals."



About The Paw Pad

Founded in 2009, The Paw Pad offers pet boarding, grooming and training in McDonough, GA, as well as 8,000 square feet of outdoor space for dogs to exercise and play in. The company is run in conjunction with Praying for Paws, Kelly's non-profit rescue organization, which has helped more than a thousand pets find their forever homes. All profits from The Paw Pad directly benefit Praying for Paws. To learn more about The Paw Pad, visit http://georgiapawpad.com/.



