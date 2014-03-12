The PDF Page Turner for Mac, Flip PDF for Mac, Now Accessible at Flipbuilder.com

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2014 --FlipBuilder has released its new product Flip PDF for Mac. The company is popular worldwide for offering so many recent applications and software to users.



Flip PDF for Mac is compatible with Mac OS 10.5 and above versions. Users can convert their PDF files to striking page turning books with easy steps. Once the page turning books are published online, users can share them with others on social media platforms. They can also embed the books into a WordPress blog, Weebly blog and web page.



When contacted, a representative from the company said, “Yes, we have released our latest product that is Flip PDF for Mac. This product is useful for all users, especially for Mac users. They will have the opportunity to create PDF file into an attractive page turning book very easily.” He further added, “Our software helps users create an online stylish digital magazine by few simple steps. We are known for providing high quality, easy and effective software for our customers and aim to continue with same in times to come as well.”



FlipBuilder has a number of interesting features that are mobile friendly and helps users to reach to audiences anywhere in the world. The software allows users to embed flash, video, audio and links and has above 10 templates and 80+ design settings. It has animated backgrounds and interactive toolbar features.



FlipBuilder is helpful for publishing online magazines, product catalogs, corporate reports, newspapers, annual reports, eBooks, business brochures, event leaflets-flyers, newsletters, educational books, interactive books, sales slicks and any other type of multi-page documents.



FlipBuilder offers a wide range of applications and software that contain tools for converting all types of document to graceful flip books. The company plans to bring a number of new software in the future.



About Flip Builder

FlipBuilder is a popular company that is based in Hong Kong. The company offers various tools and applications to convert documents into flip books. Visit http://www.flipbuilder.com/ to get more page flipping tools.?