The PDF to Flipbook Converter, FlipBook Creator, Offers Multiple Software Language Options

In the process of capturing global market and expanding its own dimensions, the famous software company, FlipPageMaker Software Co., Ltd is providing its clients and users a quick approach to switch language of its offering PDF to flipbook converter, Flipbook Creator. The software is now available in 12 languages including French, Germany, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, Hindi, Arabic, Russian, Japanese, Czech and more. The default language of the website is English.



The language can be selected at the time of software installation. In addition, users can even change the language effortlessly, while they are using the software. Users just need to go to the 'Language' below the option menu and pick one to switch to. If experts of the fields are to be believed this step is going to give Flipbook Creator a much bigger place and status among flipbook users. Availability in a number of different languages is really useful for users, who do not know English.



Flipbook Creator helps users create Flash and Html5 Flipbooks within a few minutes time. Anyone can build remarkable digital flip books to catch the eyes of viewers even without having any programming skills. These flipbooks can be viewed on any device including Mac, PC, iPad, iPhone and others mobiles. The feature of social media integration allows readers to share their eBooks via social networks including MySpace, Twitter and Facebook. They can share their files via emails too.



Flippagemaker Business Software Group is constantly offering new ideas to businesses. The present product line by the company includes PDF to FlipBook Tools for creating digital catalogues, magazines, flash flipbooks from PDF and internet directories and Office to FlipBook Tools to make PowerPoint presentation and flash flip books.



For more information, go to http://www.flippagemaker.com/flippingbook-maker/.



About FlipPageMaker Software Co., Ltd

FlipPageMaker Software Co., Ltd. was established in 2008. The company is known to provide excellent digital printing solutions to the users. The company provides cost effective products for both business and personal purpose.