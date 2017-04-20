The Pencilest Is the Ultimate EDC Compact Mechanical Pencil

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2017 --The Pencilest, the revolutionary new EDC compact mechanical pencil is the world's first that collapses down inside it's own aluminum protective casing. The project is currently live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The Pencilest is a full size 2.0mm mechanical pencil which collapses down to the size of a disposable lighter. Made from anodized CNC aluminum; it's durable enough to live on a keyring or in the bottom of a bag as the perfect EDC tool – always ready to break out when creativity or inspiration strikes.



"When we set out to create our 5th Kickstarter project we had a simple criteria in mind – it had to be functional, it had to empower people to create, and it had to be well manufactured. We focused on the things that make us love the products we love, and the EDC (every day carry) community is the one that came up most," says founder and CEO Kevin Dodds on the inspiration behind the project. "We were conscious that whatever the design process led to, it had to be tough, it had to have an attractive simplicity that made people want it on their person, and it had to perform a function not currently catered for on a smart phone."



The Pencilest is the first, a fully functioning mechanical pencil which collapses down inside it's own aluminum protective casing making for the greatest portability ever seen in a writing utensil. The 2.0mm lead is durable enough to withstand being tossed around in a bag or attached to a belt loop, and gives a large range of scope for drawing, sketching or note taking.



The Pencilest is constructed out of durable, metal with a knuckled barrel for greater grip. When in pocket size mode, the pencil collapses down to a minuscule 70 x 70 x 20mm, making it the perfect pencil to always carry. In addition, the Pencilest is supplied with a keyring and carabiner and its kaweco mechanism means it's always ready to work.



"As creatives, traveling without something to write with is always difficult, if our phone batteries die – the first thing we reach for is a pencil and paper. Whether it's to sketch some ideas, write out some lyrics, or even make a shopping list for dinner, the ability to create is something very important," adds Dodds. "The Pencilest provides this in a super compact form that is always ready – it has no ink to run dry and no batteries to run out, just a simple mechanical mechanism in a well designed, beautifully proportioned casing."



HUNDRED MILLION has a simple aim at it's heart; to make things, better. Born from a love of (good) design, of utilitarian items, injecting messages into products, and the way things used to be done - and mixing this with a passion for punk rock and a desire to make things better, Hundred Million aims to solve the worlds problems one at a time.



