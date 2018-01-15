The People's Counsel Welcomes New Associate Attorney, Thomas Schmitz, Esq.

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2018 --The People's Counsel The People's Counsel would like to welcome new hire, Thomas Schmitz, Esq. to the legal team. Thomas grew up in Saint Charles, Missouri. Thomas attended Grace Christian Academy for primary school and then attended Francis Howell North High School where he graduated in 2000. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychological Sciences from the University of Missouri, Columbia in 2008 and then attended Creighton University School of Law where he earned his Juris Doctor degree in 2012. During law school, Thomas was an intern at the Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies and the Omaha City Prosecutor's Office.



From 2012 through 2015, Thomas worked in discovery evaluation and management for DTI Global (formerly Hudson Legal). In 2015, he joined the law firm Kodner Watkins, LC as an Associate Attorney for Albert S. Watkins, Esq. While at Kodner Watkins, LC., from 2015 through 2017, Thomas practiced in a wide variety of criminal and civil matters. In 2017, Thomas joined the People's Counsel, LLC as an Associate Attorney for Charles L. Barberio IV, Esq., in order to focus exclusively on criminal defense and personal injury matters. Thomas is a member of the Missouri Bar and a member of the Florida Bar. He is also admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Illinois.



The People's Counsel offers exceptional representation for a wide variety of practice areas, ranging from small misdemeanors to the most severe felony charges. The People's Counsel has a proven track record of defending clients in cases including drug crimes, DUI/DWIs, burglary, stealing, assault, murder, and other violent crimes. In addition to local and state level accusations, The People's Counsel also represents clients accused of federal crimes.



