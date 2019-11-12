The Perfect Match - AcademicLabs Announces Collaboration with Enago to Support Their Community of Researchers

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2019 --Enago, a global leader in editing and publication support services, has announced a collaboration with AcademicLabs, a specialist platform to easily identify opportunities and ideal partners for research collaboration.



AcademicLabs is a research partnering and collaboration platform. It allows scientists in academia and R&D-driven companies to identify across the globe what academic research groups are focusing on today, evaluate them based on their past scientific output and easily establish connections and collaborations to solve challenging research questions.



Enago is recognized within the global research community for the quality of its content preparation and author-support services. Since its inception in 2005, Enago has worked with users around the world, including businesses, researchers, publishers, universities and societies, in the process helping more than two million authors to produce high-caliber, high-impact research communication. In 2016, it launched new services to support researchers creating grant proposals.



Arne Smolders, founder and CEO of AcademicLabs commented: "Our mission is to build a one-stop shop platform to support researchers in every step of converting their best ideas into scientific results and achieving real-world impact. This is from finding ideal collaboration or funding opportunities, identifying the state-of-the-art on your topic, connecting and exchanging know-how with peers, streamlining communication and (writing) collaboration with your partners, up to getting your results and ideas shared with the scientific community. This new arrangement with Enago will help our users whenever they create meaningful and impactful research content, whether it's preparing a collaboration document or statement, writing a grant proposal, preparing to talk at a research conference or writing and collaborating on an article for publication in a high impact research journal or book. AcademicLabs is determined to offer best of breed research support services to aid our community of researchers."



"Enago is pleased to be working with AcademicLabs, and its research community," said Tony O'Rourke, Vice President Partnerships at Enago. "Users of the AcademicLabs platform can use Enago's editing expertise at any stage during the research process, to ensure that research objectives and outcomes can be expressed clearly and with impact."



About Enago (https://www.enago.com/)



Enago is a trusted name in author services for the global research community. Founded in 2005, Enago has worked with over 2,000,000 researchers in more than 125 countries improving the communication of their research and helping them to achieve success in research and research communication. Enago Academy, the education arm of Enago, addresses the needs of early-stage researchers by providing training resources via different digital platforms and onsite workshops. In 2017, Enago introduced Enago Learn, an innovative e-learning platform designed to improve knowledge of the scholarly publishing process. In 2019, Enago launched the ground-breaking AuthorOne platform, providing AI-based publication support tools. Enago operates globally with regional teams supporting researchers and institutions locally with offices in Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai and New York.



About AcademicLabs (https://www.academiclabs.co/)

AcademicLabs started in 2015 with one mission in mind: to accelerate research and innovation by bringing transparency to a highly fragmented R&D ecosystem. The AcademicLabs platform is a living professional network where senior academic and R&D professionals build valuable connections and collaborate on successful projects. The platform is used by scientists in universities, R&D driven corporations and research institutions all over the world to identify research partners, by universities as a marketing channel to communicate their research capabilities to attract new partners, and by member networks, cluster organizations, conference organizers and academic societies to facilitate research collaboration. AcademicLabs is located in Ghent, Belgium.