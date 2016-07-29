Cape May, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2016 --If one thinks of having a hotel with many amenities in a luxury environment which is located at the oceanfront, one needs to know about the Periwinkle Inn Hotel in Cape May, NJ!



The Periwinkle Inn on Beach Avenue in Victorian Cape May, New Jersey, is an upscale hotel, just steps from the beach, close to restaurants, and not far from exciting attractions. This hotel is one of the most popular oceanfront hotels in the very famous town of Cape May, NJ, the southern most tip of New Jersey.



Looking for just a bit of "me" time –to read, relax and just chill out? Enjoy that peaceful pause in your day, stretched out on an upscale telescope sling chaise lounge chair, another new addition for guests at the Periwinkle Inn.



Here's another plus – which will certainly come as no surprise to guests who return every year to the Periwinkle Inn in Cape May. The Periwinkle just received a 2016 Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor – something only 10% of the hotels in the world receive. That's a fabulous endorsement! - and shows the commitment that Cape May's Periwinkle Inn provides to guests with excellent accommodations and outstanding customer service.



There's also new decorative fencing around the pool, yet another upgrade to the Periwinkle experience this season. The fencing adds to the overall look of the pool and the grounds around the Periwinkle that includes beautiful flower gardens, a life-size doll house, a baby pool, shuffleboard courts and more!



When ready to enjoy everything that this seaside resort has to offer, it's "all aboard" the complimentary trolley service offered to downtown locations in Historic Cape May by the Periwinkle – and that means no parking meters, no parking hassles. It's just one more amenity for guests at this upscale hotel – along with free Wi-Fi, daily housekeeping, and first class treatment by the experienced and friendly staff.



The Periwinkle Inn was recently recognized by the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce for 50 years of continuous membership – a milestone, to say the least. But it speaks to the reputation the Periwinkle Inn has maintained for decades, providing each guest a memorable vacation experience in Victorian Cape May.



About The Periwinkle Inn

The Periwinkle Inn offers guests seven types of room, all modernized just a few years ago. Several of the rooms offer an expansive view of Cape May beach and the sparkling Atlantic Ocean. The property is close to a number of well-known restaurants, shopping destinations and historical attractions.



For more information visit http://www.periwinkleinn.com or call 609-884-9200.