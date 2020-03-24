The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Nolan Painting a Winner of the Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2020 Award

Havertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2020 --The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



"For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "This differentiation is more important than ever in today's tight labor market. Establishing a continuous conversation with employees so you have a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration, but it's fast becoming mission-critical to establish a competitive advantage for recruitment and retention."



"This important recognition is a direct result of the talent and work ethic of our employees," said Kevin Nolan, Nolan Painting's founder and president. "Since 1979, Nolan team members have been dedicated to satisfying our customers one home at a time."



"Becoming a Top Workplace isn't something organizations can buy," Claffey said. "It's an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It's a big deal."



Nolan Painting is a local, family-owned business that has been providing high quality and honest workmanship in the house painting industry since 1979. Nolan delivers the very best value in painting, color consulting, wall covering, plaster and stucco repair and wood replacement services to residents in Montgomery, Chester, Philadelphia, Delaware and Bucks Counties. Nolan is the largest residential painting company in the area with more than 100 full time employees — no subcontractors — and more than 30 fully outfitted vehicles. Nolan values its employees and believes its team really does make a difference. Friendly, prompt, neat, attentive, respectful, excellent work — this is what Nolan customers write in their reviews. For more information, please visit: www.nolanpainting.com.



Energage, a certified B-corporation, offers web-based solutions and advisory services that help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. Home of Top Workplaces research, Energage offers solutions that collect, understand and amplify the voice of the employee, enabling organizations to reduce unwanted turnover, lower recruiting costs and increase retention. Based on more than 13 years of culture research, advanced comparative analytics, and patented algorithms trained on more than 20 million employees at 58,000 companies, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization. For more information, please visit energage.com.