The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Nolan Painting a Winner of the Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2021 Award

Havertown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2021 --Nolan Painting has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Philadelphia Inquirer Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.



"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."



About Nolan Painting, Inc.

For over 40 years, Nolan Painting has taken pride in helping make people's homes beautiful. We provide full-service, professional interior and exterior painting to the Main Line and surrounding Philadelphia region. We provide clean and friendly painting services for both homes and businesses. We also provide a variety of other services including, stucco repair, drywall repair, wallpaper installation and carpentry services.



COMPANY CONTACT

Nolan Painting, Inc.

april@nolanpainting.com, 201-819-4165

http://www.nolanpainting.com/