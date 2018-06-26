The Phoenix Hunting Survival Knife Set Provides Quality and Functionality for Hunters and Other Outdoor Enthusiasts

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2018 --Every outdoor lover needs a high-quality knife set. Outdoor Element has recently announced the introduction of its latest offering, the Phoenix Hunting Survival Knife Set. The set includes two knives, called Talon and Feather, to meet your needs.



The Phoenix Talon is designed for gutting and skinning animals, making it easy for field dressing after a successful hunt. The gut hook at the end of the blade doesn't need to be sharpened; this patent-pending replaceable blade is easy to swap out, requiring the turning of just two screws. This knife also incorporates their patent-pending EverSpark technology, allowing it to start fires with just a flick of the finger.



The Phoenix Feather features a thin blade measuring less than one-tenth of an inch thick with a full tang that is ground down at the aft end. This makes it ideal for prying. It can also be used as a makeshift screwdriver or hex driver. The blade weighs just 1.5 ounces, making it easy to carry without adding much extra weight to a backpack or gearbox.



Both knives are constructed from durable 9cr18 (HRC 61-62). This helps the blades really hold their edges over time, minimizing the need for sharpening. The set includes Kydex sheaths and a modular connector, allowing the user to carry both knives together to save space. It also comes with a survival whistle and a double-tipped hex screwdriver, adding even more functionality to this already-versatile knife set.



The creators of the Phoenix Hunting Survival Knife Set have already completed the design process and have workable early prototypes. They are ready to move forward with final sampling/testing and then the initial production run. To help raise the funds needed to achieve this goal, they intend to launch a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $48,000.



The earliest backers of the campaign can get a Phoenix Feather knife for just $30, as compared to the expected retail price of $39.95. Early backers can purchase a Phoenix Talon knife for $75, a drastic reduction from the anticipated retail price of $119.95. The creators expect to begin production of the knives in October 2018, and production should be completed in November. Early backers can expect to receive their knives before Christmas, making them great as personal purchases or as gifts for loved ones.