The PHONESLINGER Is the Ideal Carrying Case for Smartphone Photographers

Edertal, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --The cameras in smartphones have come a long way since their early days, and professional photographers and videographers all over the world now use smartphones in their work. The PHONESLINGER system is a convenient way for users to carry their phones, power banks, lenses and more, all from a belt around their waist. The set incorporates several modular bag options for users to choose from, depending on their needs.



The PHONESLINGER Power includes a wireless-charging power bank for modern smartphones that are equipped with QI-charging capabilities. Users can also connect a USB cable for wired charging if needed. The power bank holds enough power to fully charge most smartphones two times before needing to be reloaded. There is also an interior sleeve pocket to hold the user's ID, credit cards and cash. The bag has a FIDLOCK-magnetic closure for added safety.



The PHONESLINGER Prime can accommodate a smartphone and up to four external lenses. These compact lenses can easily get lost and scratched in a larger camera bag, so this is the perfect alternative to keep them safe from damage. The lens compartment zips closed and an elastic strap holds the phone in place.



The PHONESLINGER Outdoor is designed specifically for those who enjoy hiking, climbing and other outdoor activities. Additional padding protects the phone from bumps against rocks, trees and other outdoor hazards, and the exterior is weather-resistant to prevent water damage from rain or snow. A FIDLOCK-magnetic closure keeps everything secure.



All of the bags can be attached to any standard-width belt, and users also have the option of purchasing a FLOWBELT, one of COSYSPEED's previous products. Each bag is designed to be accessible with one hand, making it easy for photographers and videographers to grab what they need in the heat of the moment.



To bring the PHONESLINGER system to market, COSYSPEED has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $25,000. At the time of this release, the campaign had already brought in more than $4,300 and will continue through November 2018. Campaign backers can pre-order the products to be among the first to try them out. COSYSPEED expects to begin shipping products out to campaign backers in March 2019.