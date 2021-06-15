The Picket Fence: Choosing the Right Model for a Garden

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2021 --Picket fences vary in size, style, and material. And these aspects determine its use. A fence is broadly divided into two categories: ornamental of functional. To make the right selection, it's important to consider how a fence will be used--its role. From more, go to: https://qsfencing.ca/blog/garden-fence-in-vancouver-how-to-choose-the-ideal-model-for-your-property/



Picket fences for use in flowerbeds are shorter, usually thinner, and more delicate. They can be made of wood, although maintenance requirements have made the metal picket the popular choice among Vancouver customers.



Like most fences, the metal picket's purpose is to protect plants (and property) from animals. These fences are generally smaller and finer as decoration is their primary function. This is a beautiful fence that helps frame a garden. It's a great choice when a flowering creeper needs a bit of support--or when it's time to gently discourage the neighbor's friendly poodle from visiting the yard.



For serious property protection, larger, more robust fences are installed. These may be installed around a pool, patio, or even a full property—and enhanced with many different features, like automatic gates. Protective fences are typically metal-made. Aluminum and steel are the go-to choices for protection. As a robust and flexible solution, these fences can be partitioned in different ways. limit access to pets and kids, with a robust fence that can be enhanced with child-proof latches.



Why opt for a metal picket?

Different fences styles and materials offer different advantages. Wood is generally easy to install, but Vancouver's wet and windy climate typically results in high maintenance needs. in contrast, metal fences cost more upfront, but they are a robust investment that provides long-term security and curb appeal.



When fencing becomes a priority, the professionals at QS Fencing specialize in the maintenance and repair of many types of metal fencing, including the beautiful aluminum picket. Call (604) 777-3057 or send an email to info@qusfencing.ca to find the best solution for any property and garden.



