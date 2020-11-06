The Pillars Hotel Receives Special Recognition from Top Reference Guide for Travelers

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2020 --We are pleased to announce that the Pillars Hotel was named a Finalist in the Best Service category for the USA, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean at the 2021 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence in London on Monday, November 2nd.



Condé Nast Johansens is a leading luxury guide for discerning independent travelers offered by the publishers of Vogue, GQ, Traveler's, and Glamour. They created these global awards to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across their hospitality collection. The annual Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence are a trusted mark of quality, recognized by luxury consumers and travel professionals alike.



The Pillars Hotel narrowly missed out on the number one position to Sailrock Resort in the Turks and Caicos. Contestant properties were chosen among all the recommended hotels on the web and in the most recent guides of the publisher. The process included on-line voting, guest evaluations and reports issued by local experts who have recognized the high-quality service and attention given to guests by the two finalists. You may view all Finalists at the 2021 award ceremony on Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2021 shortlist page by clicking here.



The hotel's owner, Michael Landry, believes that "this recognition is a testament to our strong service culture based on employee empowerment to create positive experiences. We have a team of outstanding individuals. Our team believes that taking care of guests is a shared responsibility. They know that they are free to make decisions for themselves when helping our guests."



About The Pillars Hotel

The Pillars Hotel, in Fort Lauderdale, is a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) group and home of the members-only Secret Garden Dining Club. Since opening 20 years ago, the property has earned a reputation for exceptional individual service and outstanding dining reminiscent of the finest European boutique inns.