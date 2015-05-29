The Pirate Tent for Fun and Adventure Support Skandika's First Crowdfunding Campaign on Kickstarter

Essen, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2015 --Get ready Europe, it is time for change. Driven by the quest to put the fun back into camping, the passionate team at Skandika have created a unique range of pirate camping gear featuring the 6 Person 'Isla de Muerta' Tent. Black and red with skull 'n' crossbones, the range is designed to make a statement. Throughout June, Skandika are asking for support to raise the required €20,000 to get this project off the ground. Shipping is supported to most European countries at very reasonable rates.



Cool rewards from just €5



Kickstarter is one of the best known crowdfunding platforms with more than 80,000 innovative projects brought to life. Kickstarter's May 2015 launch in Germany has given Skandika the opportunity to put their unique ideas forward. Backers of the project can receive quality rewards such as a frisbee, sleeping bag, self-inflating sleeping mat, and of course the 6 Person Pirate Tent. There is even a special edition tent available with noctilucent skulls that glow in the dark. Skandika is asking for support in the name of fun. Get behind them, get your friends involved and help Skandika put the fun back into camping!



For more information visit http://www.skandika.com or: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1226065626/the-big-pirate-tent-for-fun-and-adventure



Pirate Tent Product Highlights



- Pirate design with flags, skull 'n' crossbones and striking bright red and jet black fabric

- Black jagged section of fabric especially cut and not just printed, so it flaps stylishly in the breeze

- Sun canopy: open up for extra shade and deploy the pirate flags to make your presence known

- Mosquito mesh on sleeping cabins to keep out unwanted guests

- Peak height of 195cm in the living room, probably enough even with an ?oversize pirate hat or a monkey / parrot on your shoulder

- Hook for a lantern for late night lost treasure stories

- 3,000 mm water column & taped seams for weather protection Great rewards for backers

- Pirate Frisbee (5 Euro)

- XL Pirate Sleeping Bag+ free Frisbee (30 Euro)

- Self-Inflating Pirate Sleeping Mat + free Frisbee (44 Euro)

- Pirate Sleeping Bag & Mat+ free Frisbee (68 Euro)

- 6+ Person Pirate T ent (149 Euro)

- 6+ Person Pirate Tent with noctilucent skulls (169 Euro)

- Big Pirate Pack: 6+ Person Pirate Tent, XL Pirate Sleeping Bag, Self- ?Inflating Pirate Sleeping Mat, free Frisbee (239 Euro)

- Mega Pirate Pack: 6+ Person Pirate Tent, 2 XL Sleeping Bags, 2 Self- ?Inflating Sleeping Mats, Frisbee (309 Euro)

- Party Pirate Pack: 6+ Person Pirate Tent, 6 XL Sleeping Bags, 6 Self- ?Inflating Sleeping Mats, 6 Frisbees (549 Euro)

- Pirate Festival Pack: 5 Pirate Tents. Plus 5 Frisbees! (699 Euro)



About Skandika Outdoor

Skandika Outdoor GmbH is a European manufacturer of tents and outdoor equipment. Since 2003, the manufacturer has offered a wide range of tents from two to twelve people. Currently, there are more than 50 tents from 12 to 40 square meters as well as sleeping bags, camping mats and backpacks. The high-quality products are sold exclusively online.



For more information visit http://www.skandika.com



Press contact:

Skandika GmbH

Joel McIntyre

Wilhelm-Beckmann-Str.

19 45307 Essen

Tel.: +49 201/10297-13

Email: info@skandika.com http://www.skandika.com