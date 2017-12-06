The Pluralist Introduces a Watch That Looks Good, Feels Good and Does Good

Brisbane, Queensland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2017 --The Pluralist, a revolutionary new social enterprise dedicated to promoting good throughout the world through its line of watches, is live on global crowdfunding platform StartSomeGood and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The Pluralist is pioneering and disrupting the watch industry with the aim of promoting cultural diversity worldwide. The watches are inspired by the philosophy of pluralism, each unique watch design is inspired by a different language and culture.



"The Pluralist was founded in 2016 as a social enterprise with a mission to sell a product with a social message of acceptance and pluralism. Bringing different people together through one-of-a-kind timepieces. The Pluralist aspires to spark conversation and to showcase true diversity. We aim to bring to our customers unique watches with diverse numeral writing systems," says founder and CEO Muheeb Hoque. "The Pluralist is a social enterprise, so positive social impact is part of the mission. Not only was it important to us to sell a product with a message of acceptance, but it was also important to give back to the community. A portion of each watch sale is donated to a local Australian charity."



Each Pluralist watch design is inspired by a different language and culture. The company's first collection of watches are named after their inspiration: Arabia. The Arabic numerals on the dials make these watches unique, timeless and an extraordinary conversation starter. These two unique timepieces are carefully designed to impress with sparkling yellow gold and the elegant combination of rose gold and brown leather.



The second collection is named after its inspiration: Kan'ji. This unique timepiece plays homage to our classic Pluralist design and boasts an elegant white baton dial paired with Sino-Japanese index markers. The black genuine leather band adds to the modern mixed metal effect with a traditional stainless steel case and buckles.



"The human race is extraordinarily diverse in so many ways. Ethnicity, religion, language, nationality, philosophy, lifestyle. The areas in which we differ are endless. Yet, we are all of the same human species, as we like to call it the human family. Our common pains and joys are what bring us together, but our diversity makes us unique," adds Hoque. "The Pluralist exists to promote, accept and appreciate the richness of differences that exist in our human family. Our mission is to sell quality watches which will raise awareness and appreciation of the diversity of our beautiful world."



